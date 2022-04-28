Here's what netizens are saying about Kai Sotto declaring for the NBA draft

THE GREAT dream of a homegrown Filipino finally making it to the NBA just got another shot in the arm today, as young Kai Sotto declared for the NBA draft.
Brimming with confidence, the towering Sotto wrote on Instagram that he was “a better man and a better professional player than a year ago.”
His skills were honed for the past year by the Adelaide 36ers, who congratulated him on the news.
Here’s what other netizens are saying about the Kaiju's big news.
Full support for Kai Sotto
Kai aiming for the top
Netizens ask: Is it his time?
