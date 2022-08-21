News And Trends

Castro winner at the buzzer sparks heated fans' debate after Game 1

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
JAYSON Castro’s game-winning buzzerbeater didn’t just deliver the goods for Tropang Giga, it also got TnT fans off their seats as they celebrated the clutch play that had to come under official review.

A blur of tweets praising Castro flooded the Twitter feeds. Many also questioned the ruling.

Which side are you on?

Clutch Castro, coming through

    That’s what you call a close call

    Whether you agree with the call or not, it was a tremendous way to cap off a scintillating Game 1 for the Philippine Cup finals, which even had NBA superstar Jordan Clarkson watching from the sidelines. Clarkson is currently trending in the Philippine Twitter charts. Unfortunately, he couldn't stay too long, and missed out on the high drama of Jayson Castro's last second hail mary.

    Tropang Giga took Game 1, 86-84. Game 2 commences on Wednesday.

