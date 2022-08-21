Castro winner at the buzzer sparks heated fans' debate after Game 1

JAYSON Castro’s game-winning buzzerbeater didn’t just deliver the goods for Tropang Giga, it also got TnT fans off their seats as they celebrated the clutch play that had to come under official review.

A blur of tweets praising Castro flooded the Twitter feeds. Many also questioned the ruling.

Which side are you on?

Clutch Castro, coming through

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That’s what you call a close call

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Whether you agree with the call or not, it was a tremendous way to cap off a scintillating Game 1 for the Philippine Cup finals, which even had NBA superstar Jordan Clarkson watching from the sidelines. Clarkson is currently trending in the Philippine Twitter charts. Unfortunately, he couldn't stay too long, and missed out on the high drama of Jayson Castro's last second hail mary.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Tropang Giga took Game 1, 86-84. Game 2 commences on Wednesday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.