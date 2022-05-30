News And Trends

Salutes, scorn for Jimmy Butler in the best reactions to East Finals’ Game 7

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: AP

ALL THROUGHOUT the make-or-break Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it seemed as if Jimmy Butler was singlehandedly carrying his team on his broad shoulders.

Exploding off the floor with 35 points, Butler fought tooth-and-nail to haul the Heat past the scrappy Celtics — a feat recognized by many Twitter hot takes.

    Praise for do-it-all Jimmy Butler

    But one missed bucket from Jimmy Buckets — a crucial one, deep in the final frame, that would have handed Miami the lead — also made him an object of online.

    Netizens poke fun at missed three

    In the end, the Celtics put away the Heat, 100-96, to set up a Finals showdown between Boston and Golden State.

    What a series

    PHOTO: AP

