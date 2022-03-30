'Makakatulog na nang mahimbing si LA': Fans throw Twitter party over Ginebra finals ticket

IT'S ON to the finals for the Ginebra Gin Kings.

Off the back of an explosive Justin Brownlee performance, Ginebra took the NLEX Road Warriors out of commission in a blowout Game 4 win.

Naturally, fans online celebrated, with 'Ginebra' making it to the top of the Philippine Twitter trending charts.

Praises were heaped on import Brownlee, who scored a career playoff high. Some tweets also made cheeky mention of LA Tenorio's mental block from Game 3, but were glad to see the Ginebra vet back in top form.

Here are reactions to Ginebra's Game 4 win:

Brownlee hits different

'El Tinyente' for a reason

'Peaked at the right time' for Ginebra

