News And Trends

'Makakatulog na nang mahimbing si LA': Fans throw Twitter party over Ginebra finals ticket

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: PBA images

IT'S ON to the finals for the Ginebra Gin Kings.

Off the back of an explosive Justin Brownlee performance, Ginebra took the NLEX Road Warriors out of commission in a blowout Game 4 win.

Naturally, fans online celebrated, with 'Ginebra' making it to the top of the Philippine Twitter trending charts.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Praises were heaped on import Brownlee, who scored a career playoff high. Some tweets also made cheeky mention of LA Tenorio's mental block from Game 3, but were glad to see the Ginebra vet back in top form.

    Here are reactions to Ginebra's Game 4 win:

    Brownlee hits different

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    'El Tinyente' for a reason

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    'Peaked at the right time' for Ginebra

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again