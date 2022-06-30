Netizens find the silver lining in Gilas blowout loss

IT WAS a bitter defeat for Gilas as they were downed by the Tall Blacks, 106-60, who exit the first round undefeated.

Despite the loss, the national team will still make the second round because of Korea’s disqualification. Nevertheless, the loss still stings with a yawning 46 point gap between New Zealand and the Philippines.

To add injury to, well, injury, Carl Tamayo sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter.

On Twitter, New Zealand trended on the charts, though many tweets referenced the latest news that the country had just designated a US far right group as a terrorist organization.

For Filipino netizens tweeting about the game, a few bright spots were picked out from the game.

A kababayan waves from courtside

Words of encouragement from Gilas fans

All props to Carl Tamayo

Get well soon!

A rough show

