Supportive fans cheer Dwight on as he takes act to Japan

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
PHOTO: (Left) Fiba

AND DWIGHT makes eight.

The breakout Gilas star is flying to Japan as he signed up with the Toyama Grouses in the country's B.League for the 2021-2022 season.

On Twitter, Ramos — already among the most popular players in the national team, even before his stellar performance during this year's Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers — was lauded for his decision as he becomes the eight Filipino to take his shot in Japanese hoops.

Others, though, mourned the Dwight we could have seen playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Dwight Ramos in a Gilas promotional photoshoot

Check out the Twitter reactions to Ramos' surprising move.

Fans cheer on his decision

No more UAAP in the cards

Check out this Japanese fan art

New fanbase ahoy!

'Go kill it out there, Saint!'

A running B.League list

