Shock, dismay from netizens over Tab Baldwin exit from Gilas

WHILE coach Chot Reyes’ return to TnT — and their subsequent run to the championship in the 2021 Philippine Cup — was the subject of much praise, initial reactions to the sudden news of Reyes’ return to the national team and Tab Baldwin's resignation were not as enthusiastic.

On the Spin.ph Facebook page, sad reacts are at par with the likes on our post that broke the news of Baldwin stepping down. Meanwhile, the lively comment section did not hold back in their opinions about the move:

“In Tab we trust,” went one top-rated comment.

Another opined: “I still think [Reyes] is too emotional to be our national head coach. Coach Tab is level headed and seem[s] to have this calming effect [on] his players especially in crunch time. Coach Chot to me is the opposite.

Another simply said: “I like Chot as a coach but this is just so wrong in every sense.”

On the post, which has gathered 166 comments as of writing, some netizens also jumped to Reyes' defense.

"Gilas is in good hands with Tab," said one.

On Twitter, dismayed posts also appeared to outweigh the rejoicing in a cursory glance at the search results for “Chot” and “Coach Chot”.

Check out some reactions to Coach Chot return to Gilas:

What do you think of the SBP’s sudden announcement?

