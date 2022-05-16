On social media, fans salute Caloy Yulo, Gilas, Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes

GRITTY PERFORMANCES from Carlos Yulo and the Philippine men’s 5v5 basketball team are energizing sports fans on social media.

A mix of young guns and well-loved veterans took to the hardcourt in their first showing in Hanoi, while a rising gymnastics star ended his SEA Games run with five — count ‘em — five gold medals.

Congratulations and exhortations also poured in for the athletes competing in a packed Southeast Asian Games schedule this May 16, including one Efren “Bata” Reyes, who made it into the semifinals of the men’s one-cushion carom singles.

On social media, Carlos Yulo and #LabanPilipinas are trending, along with #SeaGames2022 and ‘Thailand’, which happened to be Gilas’ opponent on the floor.

Here’s some of the tweets that followed a furious afternoon of sports.

