La Salle-Ateneo rivalry strong as ever in Twitter reactions to first faceoff in years

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
Joaquin Manuel (left) and Gian Mamuyac.

WITH THEIR first faceoff in years, fans of Philippine basketball’s most historic rivalry tuned into the Ateneo-La Salle match — the first time in history the two schools duked it out without fans watching from the stands.

Nevertheless, cheers accompanied both teams on social media, as both ‘Ateneo’ and ‘La Salle’ rocketed to the top of the PH trending charts on Twitter.

The Blue Eagles kept their win streak alive, powering through a massive third quarter to escape the Archers’ clutches and take home win no. 30, 74-57.

    La Salle keeps the faith…

    …while Ateneo sets the bar

    Close game at the half

    Do-it-all Dave I

    Let's not forget the captain

