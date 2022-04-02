La Salle-Ateneo rivalry strong as ever in Twitter reactions to first faceoff in years

WITH THEIR first faceoff in years, fans of Philippine basketball’s most historic rivalry tuned into the Ateneo-La Salle match — the first time in history the two schools duked it out without fans watching from the stands.
Nevertheless, cheers accompanied both teams on social media, as both ‘Ateneo’ and ‘La Salle’ rocketed to the top of the PH trending charts on Twitter.
The Blue Eagles kept their win streak alive, powering through a massive third quarter to escape the Archers’ clutches and take home win no. 30, 74-57.
La Salle keeps the faith…
…while Ateneo sets the bar
Close game at the half
Do-it-all Dave I
Let's not forget the captain
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.