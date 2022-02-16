Outrage, mourning greet Alaska’s imminent departure from PBA

IN A SHOCK announcement, Alaska — one of the PBA’s most storied independent franchises — revealed that it would be stepping away from the league.
Mourning, anger, and surprise greeted the news on social media.
On the Facebook pages of Spin.ph and Spin Life, fans gave their two cents in our posts about the announcement, with many of the top fans decrying the situation that they believed led to this shocking development.
The outcry was no less fervent on Twitter.
Carla Lizardo can’t imagine a league without Alaska
Coach Joe Silva tweets the franchise’s slogan
Kom Noli salutes the franchise
Fans bring back their fondest memories…
…and vent their rage
#WeNotMe becomes the battlecry
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.