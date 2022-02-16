News And Trends

Outrage, mourning greet Alaska’s imminent departure from PBA

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
undefined

IN A SHOCK announcement, Alaska — one of the PBA’s most storied independent franchises — revealed that it would be stepping away from the league.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Mourning, anger, and surprise greeted the news on social media.

On the Facebook pages of Spin.ph and Spin Life, fans gave their two cents in our posts about the announcement, with many of the top fans decrying the situation that they believed led to this shocking development.

Screenshots from both Spin.ph and Spin Life Facebook pages.

Continue reading below ↓

The outcry was no less fervent on Twitter.

Carla Lizardo can’t imagine a league without Alaska

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Coach Joe Silva tweets the franchise’s slogan

Continue reading below ↓

Kom Noli salutes the franchise

Fans bring back their fondest memories…

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

…and vent their rage

Continue reading below ↓

#WeNotMe becomes the battlecry

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again