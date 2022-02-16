Outrage, mourning greet Alaska’s imminent departure from PBA

IN A SHOCK announcement, Alaska — one of the PBA’s most storied independent franchises — revealed that it would be stepping away from the league.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Mourning, anger, and surprise greeted the news on social media.

On the Facebook pages of Spin.ph and Spin Life, fans gave their two cents in our posts about the announcement, with many of the top fans decrying the situation that they believed led to this shocking development.

Continue reading below ↓

The outcry was no less fervent on Twitter.

Carla Lizardo can’t imagine a league without Alaska

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Coach Joe Silva tweets the franchise’s slogan

Continue reading below ↓

Kom Noli salutes the franchise

Fans bring back their fondest memories…

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

…and vent their rage

Continue reading below ↓

#WeNotMe becomes the battlecry

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.