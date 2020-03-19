News And Trends

Ravenas donate packed meals to soldiers manning Cainta checkpoints

by from the wires
1 Hour ago

KIEFER Ravena and his family pitched in by helping out the frontliners in the country's battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Just before curfew Thursday, the Ravena family distributed packed meals to soldiers manning military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal where they live.

"We’re proud that our local government headed by Mayor Kit Nieto has been doing a great job in alerting and letting the people of Cainta know what we have to do," shared Kiefer.



"Important din na makatulong tayo sa mga frontliners ng COVID-19 kasi sila yung talagang nagsa-sacrifice ng health nila para sa health ng buong bansa. Kaya sobrang na-appreciate namin ng family ko yung mga ginagawa nila," he continued.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kahit yung mga healthworkers, nurses, doctors, scientists, and everyone grabe pasasalamat namin sa kanila and bukod sa dasal, ganito nalang yung matutulong namin sa kanila."

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Kiefer's dad Bong, mom Mozzy, brother Thirdy, sister Dani, his girlfriend Alyssa Valdez, and friend Aldrin Ignacio all helped in preparing and packing the meals.

    Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
    All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
    The email address you entered is invalid.
    Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again