Ravenas donate packed meals to soldiers manning Cainta checkpoints

KIEFER Ravena and his family pitched in by helping out the frontliners in the country's battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Just before curfew Thursday, the Ravena family distributed packed meals to soldiers manning military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal where they live.

"We’re proud that our local government headed by Mayor Kit Nieto has been doing a great job in alerting and letting the people of Cainta know what we have to do," shared Kiefer.





"Important din na makatulong tayo sa mga frontliners ng COVID-19 kasi sila yung talagang nagsa-sacrifice ng health nila para sa health ng buong bansa. Kaya sobrang na-appreciate namin ng family ko yung mga ginagawa nila," he continued.

"Kahit yung mga healthworkers, nurses, doctors, scientists, and everyone grabe pasasalamat namin sa kanila and bukod sa dasal, ganito nalang yung matutulong namin sa kanila."

Kiefer's dad Bong, mom Mozzy, brother Thirdy, sister Dani, his girlfriend Alyssa Valdez, and friend Aldrin Ignacio all helped in preparing and packing the meals.