From NCRAA GOAT to Gilas Great: The many highs of Ranidel de Ocampo's career

Hodor. Ranidelightful. Big Breezy. Ranidirk. Pambansang Siko.

Ranidel de Ocampo had as many and creative monikers as moves in the post. For those who had a chance to play with and against him, or even just watch him toy with defenses, the man called RDO was more than his slew of nicknames and extensive scoring repertoire.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the PBA on Monday, hinting about his plans on local basketball podcast 2OT before taking to Twitter to confirm his decision to hang it all up.

In an interview with SPIN.ph, Ranidel admitted: “Hindi na ako nakakalaro, e. Hindi na ako nakakapag-practice. Hindi na rin ako makalaro yung talagang pukpukan.”

Before spending the last couple of seasons with Meralco, the premier stretch four was a force to reckon with until his prime years. Here's a rundown of De Ocampo's finest moments as one of the country's best basketball players:

NCRAA GOAT

Alongside brother Yancy, Ranidel steered the Saint Francis of Assisi College System Doves to multiple championships in the National Capital Region Athletic Association. When his kuya left, the younger De Ocampo more than picked up the slack as the team's points and rebounds leader. RDO was named NCRAA Most Valuable Player four times, and the Doves sustained its dominance over the collegiate league.

Pro entry pop

His success in college didn't go unnoticed, with Ranidel getting picked by the FedEx Express fourth overall in a loaded 2004 PBA draft class that also had future Gilas teammates James Yap (2nd), Marc Pingris (3rd), Sonny Thoss (5th), and Gary David (10th). Shortly after helping Air21 push Ginebra in the 2008 Fiesta Conference Finals, De Ocampo was acquired by the TNT in exchange for Don Allado.

Legendary KaTropa

It was as a member of the Tropang Texters that RDO ascended to stardom. In a seven-year stretch, the rugged yet sweet-shooting power forward captured six titles and was named Finals MVP in two of them. His best statistical campaign came in the 2014 Governors' Cup, where Ranidel was hailed Best Player of the Conference. That season, De Ocampo averaged 15.2 points and a career-high 41% from three.

Gilas great

RDO became a vital cog of the Philippine men's national basketball team from the early 2000s to mid-2010s due to his revolutionary inside-outside game. The two-time Fiba Asia Championship silver medalist was part of the Gilas squad that broke the Korean curse in 2013 and booked a ticket to its first world championship in almost four decades. This was also when international players were introduced to the Pambansang Siko: