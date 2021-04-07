Ramon S. Ang is No. 12 in Forbes list of richest Pinoy billionaires

DESPITE the economic stresses of the pandemic, Boss “RSA”, as San Miguel Corporation’s head honcho is popularly known, managed to grow his net worth to $2.2 billion, according to Forbes’ recently released list of global billionaires.

That’s a massive improvement from his net worth in last year’s list, at $1.4 billion.

Globally, Ramon S. Ang — owner of PBA teams Ginebra, Magnolia, and San Miguel — is ranked 1,444th richest in the world (up from #1,513 last year). In the Philippines, he is ranked 12th, a slight improvement over his rank of No. 13 in last year’s list, released around this time last year in the height of the lockdowns.

Ang’s wealth grew despite the current economic contraction. Revisiting their list last September, Forbes reported that he had already amassed $2 billion.

Ang was awarded as Spin.ph’s Sportsman of the Year in our yearly awards. At the time of the awarding, we wrote that SMC had rolled out P13.234 billion worth of projects for the COVID-19 response efforts, from infrastructure projects to donations to the health and agricultural sectors.

“At this point, what is more important are lives, not money," Ang said at one point during the height of the COVID-19 crisis last year. "We can make money again but life, once you lose it, it's gone forever.”

Seventeen Pinoys made it to this year's list. Here's the complete list:

1. Manuel Villar - $7.2 billion

2. Enrique Razon Jr - $5 billion

3. Lucio Tan - $3.3 billion

4. Hans Sy - $3 billion

5. Herbert Sy - $3 billion

6. Andrew Tan - $3 billion

7. Harley Sy - $2.7 billion

8. Henry Sy Jr - $2.7 billion

9. Teresita Sy-Coson - $2.7 billion

10. Elizabeth Sy - $2.4 billion

11. Tony Tan Caktiong and family - $2.4 billion

12. Ramon Ang - $2.2 billion

13. Inigo Zobel - $1.4 billion

14. Lance Gokongwei - $1.2 billion

15. Roberto Ongpin - $1.2 billion

16. Ricardo Po Sr and family - $1.1 billion

17. Edgar Sia II - $1.1 billion

Globally, Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest for the fourth year in a row. The Amazon founder is worth $177 billion. Tesla’s Elon Musk sits at second place with $151 billion.