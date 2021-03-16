Ramon Ang vows to keep Skyway 3 open despite 'TRB inaction' on permit

SAN Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang vowed on Tuesday to keep the Skyway 3 open despite what he termed as a 'misunderstanding' with the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) that keeps the toll operator from charging fees.

According to Ang, the TRB is insisting that Skyway 3 cannot start full operation and collect toll until all ramps are 100 percent compete.

However, Ang claimed that a supplemental toll operation agreement agreement gives SMC clearance to start collecting at 95 percent completion.

"We are now at 95 percent (completion)," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ang said he has relayed this commitment to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade who he said committed to act upon the company’s concerns with urgency and prudence.

"As Skyway 3’s losses have been mounting because TRB keeps delaying the start of toll collection, the quickest way for our infrastructure unit to speed up 100% completion of the ramps would have been to close Skyway 3,” Ang said.

Continue reading below ↓

Ang said the tollway, built at a cost of over P80 billion, needs funds to continue operation.

“Secretary Tugade understands our predicament. Skyway 3 was built at no cost to government. SMC fully-funded the over P80 billion cost to build it. After years of hard work, we opened it last December 29 so we can start serving the public for free, for a reasonable amount of time," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Also, Skyway 3 is new, but heavy everyday use causes it to deteriorate if not maintained properly. We spend a lot for its upkeep, and at the same time lose a lot in foregone revenues. We cannot operate this and serve people if the project is not generating revenues,” he added.

Ang noted that the cost of Skyway 3 increased significantly because of problems in the acquisition of right-of-way leading to major redesigns, realignments, reconstructing which raised costs and extended the construction to two administrations.

Continue reading below ↓

To ensure that motorists will not bear the heavy burden of high toll fees, SMC had also revised the original proposed fare matrix to significantly lower toll rates, to make it more equitable for motorists, especially during this pandemic.

“In good faith, during our earlier discussions with TRB, we lowered the proposed toll rates significantly. Basically, we took out and deferred collection of most of the cost of right-of-way acquisition. After that, we lowered the rates even further, so that people travelling short distances would pay much less,” Ang said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ang added that at a cost of P10 billion per year to operate the toll road, it is expected to only generate a significantly lower revenue of P4 billion per year based on its proposed toll rate and the existing 60,000 vehicles per day volume.

“Basically, we have done everything to make sure we can viably operate Skyway 3 right away, so we can serve motorists and fulfill our goal, which is to lessen traffic in Metro Manila and hopefully, through better connectivity, create more jobs and economic opportunities for more Filipinos. This is really a team effort, and we need to work together for our country succeed,” Ang said.