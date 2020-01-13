Ramon S. Ang's 26-year-old son Jomar in critical condition, 'fighting for his life'

JOMAR Ang, the 26-year-old son of tycoon Ramon S. Ang, was rushed to St. Luke's Medical Center early Sunday, January 12, and is currently in critical condition. The cause of the sudden hospitalization has not been disclosed, and the senior Ang requests for privacy.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to express my sincerest appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love, and concern for my son Jomar. He is currently in St. Luke's Medical Center fighting for his life," the elder Ang said in a statement sent via SMS to members of the media.

He added: "We ask for your continued prayers and ask that you please respect the privacy of our family during this difficult time."

Jomar is one of Ramon S. Ang's eight children. According to Top Gear Philippines' Aris Ilagan, he was chief financial officer of one of his father's business investments, RSA Motors Corporation, which operates BMW dealerships in the Philippines.

Among RSA Motors' recent achievements was October's opening of a standalone BMW Motorrad showroom in Libis, to distribute the German automaker's growing line of premium motorcycles. Jomar Ang was present at the event, giving a short opening speech and mingling with guests and members of motorcycle clubs.

"Many say he is very much like Ramon Ang: suave, soft-spoken, charming, oozing with confidence," wrote Ilagan at the time. "Like his father, he knows that punctuality in meetings is key to a successful business."

RSA, as the elder magnate is widely known, is the president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corporation group of companies, which owns the Magnolia Hotshots, the San Miguel Beermen, and current Governors' Cup finals contender Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. It also runs the Petron Blaze Spikers in volleyball's Philippine SuperLiga, and sponsors Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League.

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph.

Edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.