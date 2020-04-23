Ramen Nagi now delivering cook-your-own ramen for Makati and QC

MISSING noods?

For this time of pandemic, popular ramen chain Ramen Nagi is now serving "Ramen To Go" for all your COVID-19 ramen cravings. Essentially, it’s a takeout box with your choice of one of their four popular ramen bowls: Butao King, Red King, Black King, or Green King.

It’s also offering chicken karaage, chashu rice, and gyoza.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine outpost of the Japanese ramen chain explained that all orders will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will only accept orders between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and can only deliver inside Quezon City and Manila. If you’re outside these delivery areas, you’ll have to arrange a rider or courier service to pick your order up for you.

You can only order a maximum of 3 ramen per transaction. Their to-go ramen serves two, and can be stored for up to three days.

One of the perks in Ramen Nagi was that you could customize your order in the resto — how firm your noodles are, for example, or what add-ons you want to put inside the bowl. However, their ramen to go “will not be available for customization [and has] been developed according to our chef’s recommendation,” the restaurant wrote.

Want to order? Click here to order from the Trinoma branch, and then click here if you want to order from the Signa branch in Makati.