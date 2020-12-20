Rajon Rondo sued for allegedly pushing woman in parking lot dispute

BEFORE the NBA wars begin, Rajon Rondo is set for a legal battle.

The Atlanta Hawks recruit has been sued for assault and battery by a woman who claims Rondo and his girlfriend beat her in a Los Angeles parking lot last July.

TMZ Sports reported the news, obtaining a copy of the lawsuit filed by Toktam Jorshari, who alleged Rondo sparked the commotion when the NBA veteran playmaker yelled at Jorshari, who was unloading furniture from her car, which was blocking the driver’s side of Rondo’s SUV that was parked adjacently.

Things heated up from there.

Rondo has since vehemently denied the allegations, with his lawyer Mark D. Baute claiming they have proof via a surveillance video.

“The case is meritless,” Baute said.

