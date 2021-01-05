Rain or Shine guard Kris Rosales proposes to GF of 14 years

The turnover of 2020 to 2021 seems to be the sweetest time for people to take their relationships to the next level. At least, for some local athletes.

To date, Scottie Thompson, Bong Quinto, Jeanette Panaga, and Michelle Morente have all announced engagement plans, flashing their rings and showing off their on-the-knee proposals ortearful hugs, all in just a span of days as we rang in the new year.

And on Monday, Bayan ng RoS announced that its Fil-Am guard Kris Rosales also proposed to his girlfriend of 14 years over the holiday season.

Based on their social media updates, the 30-year-old asked for the hand of his States-based girl friend Hillary Brown on Christmas Eve. They officially welcomed the new year as fiancés.

"It truly was a perfect [C]hristmas gift and a great way to end a year that I will never forget," he said of his new engagement.

Rosales and the rest of the E-Painters made it to the 2020 PBA All-Filipino Cup's quarterfinals last November in Clark, Pampanga, before they were eliminated by the Ginebra Gin Kings.

