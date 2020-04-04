PH volleyball standouts unite to raise funds for frontliners

WHEN the local frontline heroes called for help, the volleyball community was quick on its feet to assist.

Volleyball stars Gretchen Ho, Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, and Dzi Gervaco once again united to power the Volleyball Community Gives Back to the Philippines (VCGBPH) organization to produce PPEs for the country’s frontliners.

Maximizing the huge following and influence of the sport in the country, VCGBPH established “Raffle for Heroes”, a fund-raising drive to cater to the needs of the health frontliners.

For just a P300 raffle entry, fans can get a chance to win volleyball memorabilia and personal items like uniforms, shirts, caps, shoes, trophies, and other items from volleyball personalities. The funds collected from the raffle would be used to purchase personal protective equipment for personnel.

VCGBPH has always been proactive in responding to the different crises faced by the country, thanks to the athletes working behind the organization as well as their supporters.

In 2013, the year it was formed, it donated funds and foods to people in Tacloban affected by the typhoon Yolanda. In 2017, VCGBPH also raised funds for Marawi siege. And just January this year, volleyball community also did a relief operations and outreach programs to Taal Volcano eruption victims in Batangas.

Last year, the organization also hosted a fundraising campaign for one of their own, Coach Roger Gorayeb, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma but is now well on the way to recovery.

Amy Ahomiro, Amanda Villanueva, Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola, AJ Pareja, Tatan Gata-Pantone, Sue Roces, Sasa Devanadera, Thang Ponce, Jen Nierva, Jen Reyes, Kath Arado, Ella de Jesus, Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Dennise Lazaro, Jema Galanza, Deanna Wong, and Aby Marano are also among the athletes who participate in the program.