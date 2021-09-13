Former La Salle captain Rafa Dinglasan passes away after COVID-19 battle

FORMER De La Salle team captain Rafa Dinglasan passed away early Monday morning after contracting COVID-19.

He was 53.

Outpouring of condolences from friends, relatives, and the De La Salle community were extended to the Dinglasan family shortly after news of his death was posted on social media.

Rafa Dinglasan as 'life of the party'

Jolly, outspoken, and always referred to as the 'life of the party,' Dinglasan was part of the first ever Green Archers team that won the 1989 UAAP men's basketball title against Far Eastern University.

He was also with the La Salle unit that retained the UAAP crown the following year during his final season with the Taft-based school.

Dinglasan later played for Burger City in the PBL, but never get to play in the PBA. He had a short stint with the MBA though as part of the Iloilo Megavoltz.

His last stint in basketball came in 2014 when he served as assistant coach of the St. Benilde Blazers in the NCAA.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

