Rachel Daquis visits new Taytay cafe with Euro vibes

LOOKING FOR a new coffee shop to get your caffeine fix once this surge is over? Rachel Daquis — a native of Taytay, Rizal herself — just recommended a spot you might want to check out if you’re east of Manila.

“Weekend well spent in @laleocafe,” she wrote in an Instagram post this weekend.“The newest cafe in Taytay Rizal.”

Continue reading below ↓

Over a video of her reading an issue of Kinfolk with a plate of pastries, as well as coasting around in a step-through bicycle, the Cignal HD star added, “Feel the European vibe and enjoy their freshly baked pastries and freshly brewed coffee.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

About La Leonardo's Cafe x Patisserie

La Leonardo’s Cafe x Patisserie just opened in December 2021, and joins the ranks of the many Instagrammable coffee shops that dot the province of Rizal. A spinoff of an event styling outfit, the cafe shows off its parent company’s commitment to its aesthetic with a cozy and intimate space. You can hang out in the bench in the front like Rach Daquis did, or head out back to its al fresco garden space.

Continue reading below ↓

Their basic coffees (americano, cappuccino, latte) start at P80, with cold drinks like a hazelnut caramel mocha, iced caramel latte, iced white mocha and iced hazelnut breve going for P130. They also offer brewed ice teas for P110 to P120. If you just need a pick-me-up shot of espresso, that will set you back P90.

For food, La Leonardo’s offers pork floss buns (P80), butter danish (P80), croissants (P90), and more.

The cafe is located at Unit 2D 350, Callejon 1, Taytay, and is open daily from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 1 p.m. to midnight on weekends. With the implementation of Alert Level 3 in Rizal, they allow up to 30 percent indoor capacity, while their al fresco garden area can accommodate up to 50 percent of maximum capacity.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.