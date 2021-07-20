Why Rachel Daquis, Cignal are wearing white hair ribbons

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Rachel Daquis and the Cignal HD Spikers will wear matching white hair ribbons until Perlas comes back in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

Cignal got swept by the Jaja Santiago-led Chery Tiggo, 16-25, 13-25, 19-25, in their first PVL bubble game on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

HD Spikers show support

But the HD Spikers won the hearts of many after their simple gesture of wearing matching white hair ribbons to express their love for the Perlas Spikers, who were supposed to play their first match last Saturday.

Perlas games have been postponed indefinitely after a member of the team delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

Daquis said her team is with Perlas in these trying times.

“Perlas Spikers is no stranger for us, their journey is our journey. Them trying to stand back up again to play here in the PVL meant sacrifice, all the pain and all those struggles just to help Philippine Volleyball recovery again,” the Cignal skipper expressed.

“As our way of making them feel na ang laban dito sa loob ng bubble ay hindi lang sa game kundi laban ng bawat buhay namin. We are wearing our white ribbons that symbolizes peace and hope to extend our prayers na makakabangon din sila sa hamon ng buhay dito sa bubble.”

Perlas team captain Jem Ferrer posted a message from a member of Cignal, saying the white hair ribbons were for them.

“Love love Jem! Kayo din. Lagi kayo kasama sa prayers namin. Mamaya para sainyo ribbon namin,” shared the seasoned playmaker on her Instagram story.

The Perlas delegation is currently in isolation in individual rooms while waiting for its next RT-PCR tests.

Daquis said no one should be left behind, prompting the HD Spikers to wear the white ribbons until Perlas Spikers get the greenlight to play in the PVL bubble.

“We are going to wear this ribbon until they are able to get back on court again,” she said. “We just want to assure every team here in PVL 2021 na kami sa Cignal ay handang tumulong not only in volleyball but beyond if kailangan. Everyday we keep the faith, we all move forward together. No one should be left behind.”

