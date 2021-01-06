Rachel Anne Daquis' gym in Taytay finally reopens after 10 months 

AFTER 10 months of no operations, Rachel Anne Daquis finally reopens her RAD Fitness Gym in Taytay on Wednesday.

Happy New Year indeed.

"Let's be stronger together! Hello 2021! To all members with monthly membership that were temporarily frozen due to the pandemic, please note that your membership will resume in January 6, just present your membership ID to update," the fitness gym announced on its official Facebook page.

From its usual 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. business hours, RAD Fitness adjusted its operations to a shortened twelve-hour window of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To encourage people to sign up after a long time away, it also provided a reopening promo with a monthly access fee of P799. This already includes membership fee and a body composition assessment, as well as freebies like tumblers and sanitizers.

It etained its P100 daily rate and P250 personal training session.

To ensure the safety and sanitation of the premises, RAD Fitness took one full month of preparation before it reopened its doors to guests.

Prior to its reopening, over the lockdown, RAD Fitness, which is personally managed by the Cignal HD Spikers star, continued to sell gym equipment via its online shops.

