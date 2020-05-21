Rachel Anne Daquis raises alarm after close encounter with alleged stalker

RACHEL Anne Daquis on Thursday raised the alarm over an alleged stalker who she claimed has been on her tail for months.

The Cignal HD Spikers star posted a warning on her personal Facebook page after having a personal encounter with a man who she claims has been sending her 'creepy' messages since last year.

“Please be careful of this man, he is dangerous and has stalked me since 2019. It started with messages on my social media accounts, then [he] enrolled to my RAD Fitness Gym in Taytay,” Rachel said in her post.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Daquis said that the man has used multiple identities to reach her on social media, and sends messages saying that he’s close to finding the volleyball star’s house.

“He followed me all the way to Pampanga and started asking my personal information. He would send me uncomfortable and creepy messages everyday on my Instagram, and would bribe my family and friends for my address and whereabouts,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon, Daquis claimed the man approached her while she was at a bakery owned by her aunt. She took a video of the man as proof.

The 5-foot-10 fitness said the incident has raised concern for herself and her family’s safety.

“I am worried for the safety of my family and myself, please spread the news.”

Daquis continues with her relief operations for the street frontliners in Taytay amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.