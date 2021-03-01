‘Queen’s Gambit’, Anya Taylor-Joy get Golden Globe nods

ONE OF the best sports series on television at the moment, The Queen’s Gambit, has been honored at the recently concluded Golden Globes award ceremonies.

The show, a lavishly produced seven-episode drama series charting the rise of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, won ‘Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.’

It was released last year, joining other great sports and sports-inspired series like The Last Dance and Cobra Kai, that kept us glued on Netflix.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Beth, also won for ‘Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.’

In other news, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won ‘Best Picture, Musical or Comedy’, while its lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen nabbed the best actor plum for that category. Very nice!

Meanwhile, the late, great Chadwick Boseman got a posthumous award for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.’ This was for his role in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, currently showing on Netflix.

His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf.

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going," she said.

