Quarant-entertainment: Free TV shows, video games, and comics this week

One unexpected benefit about the COVID-19 pandemic is that a lot of entertainment companies are offering up some of their goods for free.

Here’s a round up of this week’s announcements.

Marvel Comics

Select titles free on app

The Marvel Unlimited app, which usually goes for $9.99 a month (or $69 if you subscribe for a year), is now offering some of its most iconic comics stories for free until April 4. This includes Avengers vs. X-Men, an event which pitted Marvel’s two biggest superhero teams against each other, as well as Civil War and Captain America: Winter Soldier, which inspired the movies.

Just download the app — download on Apple Store here and Google Play here — and swipe to the "Still unsure? Check out some of our favorite issues" screen to start reading. You don't even need to sign up. Here’s what’s on it.

Avengers vs. X-Men

Civil War

Amazing Spider-Man: Red Goblin

Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Vol. 1

Thanos Wins by Donny Cates

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Saga

Avengers: Kree/Skrull War

Avengers by Jason Aaron, Vol. 1 (The Final Host)

Fantastic Four Vol. 1 (Fourever)

Black Widow Vol. 1 (SHIELD’s Most Wanted)

Captain America: Winter Soldier (Ultimate edition)

Captain Marvel Vol. 1 (Higher, Further, Faster, More)

GI Joe

All episodes on YouTube

The original GI Joe from the ‘80s is streaming for free on Hasbro’s YouTube channel. Here’s the full episode playlist, and we’ve embedded the very first episode up top for you to watch right here inside the article page. Now you know. And knowing is half the battle.

Monument Valley 2

Free on iOS and Android

The award-winning puzzle game is free for mobile! It’s a soothing, calming brain twister that’s perfect for long, lazy lockdown days. We don’t know when it will stop being free, so hurry up and get it now. Get it on Apple Store here and Google Play here.

BattleStar Galactica

All episodes free on SyFy

All four seasons of the military sci-fi series are up on the SyFy website, and you should definitely give it a try. One of the best in the genre, it punched way above its weight in its star-spanning tale of a war against a deadly robotic foe. Watch all episodes here.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Free on PC

Crazy physics-based action wrapped in an appealing package. It even supports local multiplayer, so if you’re stuck at home with some hyperactive kids this might be the perfect way for the whole family to blow off steam. The PC version is free to get on the Epic Games Store. Get the game here.

Gone Home

Free on PC

Gone Home is a quiet indie game that’s perfect for a shut-down world. It’s not for everyone, but if you can get behind its artsy ambitions, it’s rewarding and moving. It just released on the Epic Games Store as one of its free games for April. Get the game here.





Doorkeeper

Free to read on all devices

One of CNN Philippines’ top graphic novels of 2017 is now free to read, forever, on Issuu.com. It’s a Sandman-inspired tale that spans Pinoy history and myth. Read it here. (Publisher Summit Books is part of Summit Media, which also operates Spin.ph.)

