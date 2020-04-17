Punishment for these ECQ violators? Basketball — without a ball

BALL is life.

But in this time of crisis, that mindset will have to be kept indoors.

That's a lesson basketball players from Barangay Perez in Meycauayan, Bulacan learned the hard way.

In a video circulating on Facebook, six boys were reprimanded by the barangay officials for defying the enhanced community quarantine in place.

And the punishment for their actions? They had to playing basketball without any ball.

Funny as the act was, barangay captain Anthony Camacam hoped that this sent a strong statement to those who plan to follow suit.

"Yan yung parusa, yung mga matitigas ang ulo na naglalaro imbes na nasa bahay na lang," he said in the video.

The national government has imposed a strict lockdown as the country continues to fight this global COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials even wanted these violators to clean the court before their parents fetched them from the court.