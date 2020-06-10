Fans can relate to this quarantine edition of 'Pag Natatalo Ang Ginebra'

Gary Granada's basketball anthem "Pag Natatalo Ang Ginebra" has seen a number of revisions through the years.

In 2016, a cover of "Sana Manalo Ang Ginebra" by diehard ka-barangay Marge Cadiz went viral after the PBA's most popular team won in the Governors' Cup Finals. Shortly after, Granada and original collaborator Bayang Barrios celebrated Ginebra's first championship in eight years with a classic reprise.

Fast forward to today, the words to Gary's ode to Ginebra have gotten a timely refresh amid the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook page Pulutan Club recently uploaded a quarantine edition of the song titled "Ganado Sa Bahay."

"It was a collaboration with the ad agency of Ginebra. Katuwaan lang na initiative, since sikat na sikat yung original song especially among fans," the group's creative head Arn Reodique bared in an interview with SPIN Life. "They shared an idea, sent some lyrics, and gave Arnel (my brother, who performed the song) creative freedom to have fun with it."

"Ganado Sa Bahay" was obviously inspired by a couple of things: the PBA, or lack thereof, and liquor ban. According to Arn, it only made sense to play the song with a ukelele, giving the beloved tune a laid-back twist.

On the other hand, lending his voice to the quarantine edition of "Pag Natatalo Ang Ginebra" and making references to the team's current players couldn't be more perfect for Arnel, who has been a "solid fan since Bal David, Noli Locsin, and Marlou Aquino, Sonny Jaworski and Pido Jarencio."

The Pulutan Club admin admits missing playing and watching basketball, PBA or NBA, which he describes as a "source of entertainment and relaxation." For now, he's making do with replays and highlights.

As for "Ganado Sa Bahay," Arnel thinks everyone resonates with majority of the (real-life) situations in the lyrics — "from not getting to watch basketball games and the liquor ban to paglalambing kay misis and e-numan, etc, it's really relatable and funny. Not to mention, there's an 'Oo nga no' factor."

The project sums up the Filipinos' resiliency in these trying times and creativity in finding ways to cheer one another up. "Some may not be that good in dealing with this pandemic, but most of us try to encourage each other to address it in the best way possible," he explained. "For the games to resume, it really depends on the country's health department and their decisions."