LOOK: Enjoy water sports as Puerto Galera reopens to tourists

LOCAL and foreign tourists enjoyed the white beach and windmills of Brgy. Baclayan, Puerto Galera during the re-opening of the famous destination on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
To gain entry, visitors must present their vaccination cards or a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result (for non-vaccinated individuals) upon arrival.
What to see in Puerto Galera:
