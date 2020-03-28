PSC goes beyond sports after donating mattresses to health institutions

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) showed it is not just all about sports.

The agency donated a total of 90 mattresses which were distributed to four different institutions for use by stay-in health workers who are at the forefront of the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

The PSC generously shared the beds through Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lailani Velasco and received by Dra. Susana Campos, immediate past medical director of Medical Center Manila.

Dra. Campos said the ‘unexpected blessing’ will be handed out to the Medical Center Manila, Emilio Aguinaldo College Medical Center Cavite, Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, and Capitol Medical Center.

“The health workers in these institutions have opted to stay in-house to conform with quarantine requirements and avoid the transportation difficulties,” Dra. Campos said in her letter to PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez.

“These mattresses will provide the exhausted frontliners some physical comfort when they have their rest periods.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Velasco made the PSC donation possible.

"All I did was ask PSC and they gave me what I asked for right away," said the swimming federation prexy.

"All mattresses will be put to good use," Velasco added. "Thank you PSC for the help you've been providing to our athletes and now to the frontliners. Much love and appreciation."

Earlier, the sports agency also donated 100 mattresses to the UP Genome Center volunteers.

A testing center is being set up in he reseach institute located in Quezon City which needs the mattresses to meet requirements.

Half of the donation was later shared to the RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine).