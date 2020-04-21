PSC moves to add national team members to gov't financial assistance list

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) moved to further help financially national team members as cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the country continue to drag on.

Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez and members of his board held a meeting Tuesday via video conferencing where it was discussed a possible amelioration program for athletes, coordinators, and coaches.

Commissioner Ramon Fernandez said the matter is certain to be approved, details of which will be announced on April 30.

Under the program, national team members will be receiving financial assistance ranging from P5,000 to P8,000.

The Office of the Executive Director and Finance Bureau will do a feasibility study of the program vis-à-vis the budget of the government sports agency.

The PSC board will reconvene in another meeting on Friday to finalize the details.

Joining Ramirez and Fernandez in the board are commissioners Charles Maxey, Arnold Agustin, and Celia Kiram.