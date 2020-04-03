Uncle Tito Sotto rallies behind Pasig mayor as #ProtectVico trends worldwide

SENATE President Vicente "Tito" Sotto was the among the first to come to his nephew Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto's aid, after the The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) summoned the latter for a possible violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

On Twitter, the older Sotto reiterated that laws like Republic Act No. 11469 "are never retroactive if detrimental to any accused."

He also assured, "NBI will be well-advised to be cautious in their interpretation of the law I principally authored."

Earlier, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin shared to the Philippine Star that Vico has been asked to appear in their office on April 7 at 10 a.m and explain the "continuous tricycle operations" in Pasig.

The mayor responded by tweeting, "We complied with all directives. Hindi po illegal magbigay ng opinyon."

As of this writing, the hashtag "ProtectVico" ranks second among trending Twitter topics not only in the Philippines, but worldwide with more than 160,000 posts. It's also the No. 1 trending news topic overall.

