LOOK: Transport advocates propose bike lane network for Katipunan, Espana, Pedro Gil

With mass transportation still closed under IATF order, many cycling supporters have been pushing for pedal bicycle commuting under the "new normal". Still, concerns for the safety of bike commuters abound, especially since most of the existing infrastructure in our cities isn't geared towards accommodating bike transport.

Over the weekend, the Metro Manila Development Authority pilot-tested bike lanes across EDSA, to hopefully pave the way for an easier commute on two wheels.

But a group of sustainable and inclusive transport advocates want to take that further, and have proposed a bike lane network for major roads along Metro Manila.

Here's their proposal for Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City:

They also published proposals for Espana Avenue in Manila and Pedro Gil in Makati.

According to their post, "[A] bicycle is the mobility option that is not only accessible and affordable to most Filipinos; it is also compliant towards existing social distancing guidelines."

AltMobility believes that the establishment of exclusive, seamless, and safe bike lanes across the metro will be beneficial for the frontliners and general public.

"We need a comprehensive network which allows direct access to essential destinations," the group said in an interview with SPIN Life. "We chose the most direct roads which will get bikes from point A to B. Normally bikes are asked to go very long detours which is just a straight line route for cars."

The timing couldn't be better for the growing number of bike commuters to #ShareTheRoad with the few private vehicle drivers than in this time of COVID-19.

AltMobility came up with the system by considering that "the trip behavior of people normally follow the routes of public transport. We had to provide the active transport routes for these routes to compensate for the lack of public transport."

The local and national government can initially set up interim bike lanes on circumferential and radial thoroughfares, with the group indicating the most important routes in the proposal. The next step will be expanding the bike network to major roads "as a mobility and resiliency solution for the metropolis."