Pro wrestlers lay the smackdown on defeated Trump

DONALD Trump may still have a hard time accepting his defeat in the 2020 United States presidential elections, but professional wrestlers are here to lay the smackdown.

Numerous wrestlers celebrated Joe Biden's victory over Trump after the end of what has been a largely contentious election.

Five-time world champion CM Punk trolled his old boss Linda McMahon with an edited photo of him with Biden's face blowing a kiss, alluding to his famous WWE Championship victory at Money in the Bank 2011.

McMahon, of course, is the wife of WWE chairman Vince McMahon and a staunch Trump advocate for the Republican Party. She was appointed as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under the Trump administration.

Aside from Punk, other wrestlers also expressed their satisfaction on the election results.

Retired Fil-Am wrestler-turned-actor Batista, who is a vocal supporter of Biden, was overjoyed after numerous projections turned Pennsylvania blue, putting Biden over the 270 electoral votes threshold.

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens also trolled Trump after the 45th president once again falsely claimed victory, saying that he likewise did not lose his title to Goldberg.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn also celebrated the turnout, noting that Trump has "infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel."

A heel, in pro wrestling tropes, refers to the antagonists.

Mick Foley, who publicly said that he will vote for Biden, expressed his delight with the results with a short video on his social media accounts.

Foley and Trump were part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2013.

Trump was inducted to the celebrity wing after hosting Wrestlemania IV and V at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as winning the "Battle of the Billionaires" over Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 23 when Bobby Lashley pinned Umaga.

Here are the others who were overjoyed with the election results.

