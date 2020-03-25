Prince Charles, heir to British throne, is positive for COVID-19

Clarence House has announced just now that Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the statement, which was reported on The Guardian, the crown prince of the British throne is experiencing mild symptoms. Read the full statement below:

In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested and is COVID-19-free.

There are over 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, and as of the latest count 422 have perished from the disease.

Global tallies list 428,405 confirmed cases, with 19,120 dead from the disease. The total number of recovered is at 109,926.

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Esquire Philippines. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.