Roommate JDV reveals 'secret' to Prince Caperal's breakout game

GINEBRA'S new starting center Prince Caperal exploded last night with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists to seal the win for the Gin Kings against Blackwater, 103-99.

PBA BUBBLE LIFE PBA BUBBLE LIFE

It's a big change. Although he's a huge part of the team's rotation, Caperal has logged in relatively modest numbers in his career since he entered the PBA in 2014.

Joe Devance may have revealed Caperal's game-winning secret on Instagram: gumbo.

Continue reading below ↓

"This why Prince Caperal balled out guys!!! This da secret to success for my boy Prince!!! Monica Devance home cooked meals!!!" he wrote on the caption of his Instagram video that showed a simple meal he shared with his roommate.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was part of the "ayuda" Devance got from his family during the regulary scheduled shipment of outside goods inside the bubble.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gumbo is a popular meat and vegetable stew that's popular in the southern United States, especially in Texas, where Devance grew up. It consists of sausages, shellfish (mostly shrimp), a thickener, and veggies like celery, onions, and bell peppers.

The 6-foot-7 Caperal commented: "We better have some again tomorrow, Joe."

That sounds like mighty good game fuel right there.

Aside from good chemistry on the bubble court, these two look like they're having a good time off of it, too. Remember when they broke the bathroom door on their first night in the bubble?

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.