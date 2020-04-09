Priest braves streets for residents in quarantine on Holy Week

THE coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is not stopping a local church from doing its duty to hear out those who seek forgiveness from the Lord.

Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parish Parish Priest Fr. Adlai on Holy Wednesday came out to administer general absolution outside homes in Brgy. Masagana, Project 4 in Cubao, Quezon City for residents in community quarantine.

The homeowners observed social distancing by kneeling apart as they prayed and asked for forgiveness of their sins.

SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño braved the streets to capture those moments. Here are some:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño