LOOK: Poy Erram weds longtime partner Jerrylee in Tagaytay ceremony

TNT big man Poy Erram tied the knot with long-time partner Jerrylee Rabano on Tuesday.

The church ceremony was held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Tagaytay, where the reception was also held.

Players' agent Danny Espiritu was among the wedding godfather as he and son Marvin Espiritu represent the former Ateneo stalwart.

The ceremony came two days after TNT lost to San Miguel Beer in Game 7 of the PBA Philippine Cup to win the championship at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Erram was unfortunate not to finish the winner-take-all match after he was whistled for a flagrant foul penalty 2 against Mo Tautuaa that led to his ejection late in the second period.

