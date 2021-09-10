Poy Erram earns Chot praise for solid play a day after birth of son

TNT coach Chot Reyes lauded the effort of Poy Erram for his solid game just a day after the birth of his son.

Erram played inspired basketball for the Tropang GIGA on Friday, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the 100-85 win over his former team NLEX.

On Thursday, Erram’s wife Jerrylee gave birth to Lucca while the TNT big man was in the semi bubble in Pampanga for the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

“We have a new member of our family,” said Reyes. “Poy was there in his room. He told us at practice that his wife was in the hospital. We prayed for a safe delivery. And even before practice was over yesterday, he had a new son.”

Reyes described the atmosphere in TNT's semi-bubble following the birth.

“Everyone was happy for Poy back in the hotel. He had Facetime with his son and his wife. Really huge sacrifice for Poy to be here. We wish Jerrylee, his wife, and baby really well,” said Reyes.

Erram's promise to son

In an Instagram post, Erram expressed his joy over the life moment, promising his baby that he will be by his side forever.

“Babawi si Dada pagbalik tapos niya sa work niya,” wrote Erram. “Kahit na wala si Dada sa araw ng kapanganakan mo, hindi naman mawawala si Dada sa tabi mo habang buhay.”

Reyes said that due to the tight schedule and strict protocols, Erram will not be able to exit the bubble.

“That was mighty big of Poy to be focused in the game and get the job done despite everything that is happening outside the bubble,” said Reyes.

