Poy Erram admits Ginebra's his favorite team since childhood

by Kate Reyes
Just now
UNWANTED early in his PBA career, Poy Erram has evolved into one of the most coveted big men as he enters his seventh year in the league.

Just a few months ago, TNT managed to carry out a controversial trade just to acquire a vastly improved big man who, ironically, they drafted but left unsigned in 2013.

That put shot-blocking center in a collision course with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, which he admitted is his favorite team growing up.

Erram revealed that he grew up following Ginebra and admitted being left mesmerized by its large following.

“Bata pa lang ako, Ginebra fan na ko, ‘yun kasi ‘yung kinalakihan ko na team. Halos lahat ng tao sa amin, Ginebra talaga team nila. Everytime may game sila, nakikinood kami ng mga barkada ko,” he told SPIN LIFE.

    Today, the 6-foot-8 stretch big man confessed he always feels motivation whenever his team takes on Ginebra.

    “Motivated talaga ako kasi nakakalaban ko na ‘yung idol ko na team. Iba kasi ‘yung Ginebra fan base nila, kaya masarap sila kalaban at minsan kung swerte, masaya pag natatalo namin sila, maraming malungkot pero kami masaya,” he said.

    PHOTO: Poy Erram's collection

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
