Posh Wack Wack golf club locked down as guest tests positive for COVID-19

ONE of the Philippines' posh golf clubs has been shut down amid the alarming rise of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

The Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong is imposing a lockdown after it emerged that a foreign guest who played with a member of the club tested positive for the new virus, according to the Inquirer.

The lockdown begins on Wednesday and the club will be closed "until further notice," according to Wack Wack president Lawrence Tan in a letter to members on Tuesday.

Closing the club “would be an opportunity to disinfect and sanitize the premises, to ensure that our club remains safe for everyone," Tan said.

According to the Inquirer, the foreign guest played in the company of a member at Wack Wack last March 2 and again the next day. He tested positive for the coronavirus when he was tested upon his return to Singapore a day later.

The two caddies of the member and guest have been asked to go on quarantine, along with the two caddies of the other players in the flight.

Although the foreign guest did not use the locker room, his member host did. Precautionary measures are threfore being undertaken, the club added.