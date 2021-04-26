Popular bike vlogger Ian How set to open own bike shop in June

POPULAR bike vlogger Ian How will be entering the bike shop business, with his space set to open this coming June.

In his recent livestream to engage with his followers on his social media accounts, How said the bike shop will be located around the vicinity of Mindanao Avenue and is in the process of searching for suppliers.

“Around June pa. Inaayos pa ‘yung puwesto. Tsaka naghahanap pa tayo ng pagkukunan ng supply bukod sa Glorious Ride,” said How, who also invited potential suppliers to reach out to him.

Continue reading below ↓

How is one of the most popular cycling vloggers on social media, reaching close to 330,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Now, he will be entering a business venture that he has called ‘SarapMagBike Shop.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

How also gave his followers a peek of where the bike shop is located in a recent content published a few days ago.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Previous videos showed How already looking for a potential space for his bike shop that finally became a reality.

A look at How's space for his bike shop below.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.