Video shows legend 'Bata' Reyes caught in police raid of pool game amid pandemic

A VIDEO making the rounds on social media networks on Friday showed billiards Hall of Famer Efren 'Bata' Reyes being arrested by police and barangay officials over a pool game played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, initially shared on Facebook by a Romel Robes, showed police and local officials confiscating billiards equipment and rounding up people in a pool hall. The police claim the games were held 'without a permit.'

The video has since been taken down, but a longer video soon surfacd on YouTube showing Reyes in the same shirt and without a mask on playing against an unknown opponent, spliced with the video of the arrest.

The audio suggests the players, organizers and spectators in the pool game were herded to the barangay hall for being in breach of strict quarantine protocols amid the pandemic.

The video wasn't clear when or where the incident took place.

Like most sports, billiards games are still not allowed by the government's health regulators. Large gatherings are also being prohibited.

One of the police officers can be heard saying 'walang permit' during the two-minute, 50-second video.

The former world pool champion is 66 and therefore part of the age group that is being discouraged from leaving the house unless necessary.

Just last January, Reyes became the victim of a death hoax spread on Facebook.