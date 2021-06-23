Police files murder cases vs 24 individuals linked to Absalon killing

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) filed murder cases against 24 suspects involved in the deaths of FEU football player Kieth Absalon and his cousin in Masbate last June 22.

In a report of Rappler, PNP Bicol has lodged cases against these individuals, mostly with links to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) which has claimed responsibility for the explosion of the improvised explosive device (IED).

One suspect involved in the bombing is already in custody of the Masbate Police through an arrest warrant issued by Judge Arnelo Mesa of the Masbate City Regional Trial Court Branch 45.

The police is still hunting down the rest of the suspects.

Keith, his cousin and union leader Nolven, and his nephew Chrisbin were biking in Barangay Anas when an IED was activated, killing Keith and Nolven. Chrisbin survived the blast but sustained injuries from the incident.

Absalon was a former UAAP Juniors Most Valuable Player and a winner of multiple awards with Far Eastern University.

