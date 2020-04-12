News And Trends

Touching scenes as Eastwood City residents salute frontliners

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TAKE a look at the poignant scenes as residents and workers at the Eastwood City complex paid tribute to the medical workers and other frontliners in the country's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

'We Fight as One' says one huge banner hanging infront of the vast residential and shopping complex in Quezon City.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Eastwood City workers also joined in the touching tribute.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Residents hang banners and flags on their balconies and cheered from their windows to express their gratitude to the frontliners.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

PBA star Stanley Pringle was among those who captured the scene with his smart phone.


Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again