Touching scenes as Eastwood City residents salute frontliners

TAKE a look at the poignant scenes as residents and workers at the Eastwood City complex paid tribute to the medical workers and other frontliners in the country's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

'We Fight as One' says one huge banner hanging infront of the vast residential and shopping complex in Quezon City.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Eastwood City workers also joined in the touching tribute.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Residents hang banners and flags on their balconies and cheered from their windows to express their gratitude to the frontliners.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

PBA star Stanley Pringle was among those who captured the scene with his smart phone.