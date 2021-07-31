POC to brands: Olympic logos can only be used by authorized partners

THE gold medal win of Hidilyn Diaz sparked a deluge of different brands honoring the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist through different advertising materials.

The Philippine Olympic Committee, however, has made an advisory about the use of the Olympic logo, among others, in these ads.

Who can use Olympic logo?

In a tweet on Saturday, the POC said that the use of different Olympic-related logos such as the five rings and the Tokyo Games emblem can only be used by the Games’ partners and the use by other brands is subject to the authority of the national Olympic body.

“We appreciate your support for the Olympics and for our Philippine athletes participating in the games. However, please be advised that only recognized Olympic partners are authorized to use the brand properties and assets of the Olympics,” said the POC on its Twitter account.

The POC added the unauthorized use of the logos may lead to a court and even criminal liability.

“Brand properties of the IOC and the POC include the standalone Olympic Rings, Tokyo Olympic logos, and the POC Logo and emblem among others. Any unauthorized use of IOC, Olympic, or POC assets will be subject to civil and/or criminal liability,” said the POC.

The POC also advised the brands that the guidelines for non-Olympic partners can be found in Rule 40 document of the IOC which is entitled Commercial Opportunities for Athletes.

A part of the explanation for such restrictions indicates the following:

“The Olympic Games are unique, with athletes from all countries of the world represented, competing across a huge variety of sports. However, whilst some national Olympic teams receive substantial public funding to go to the Olympic Games, others receive none.”

“They rely completely on funding from private sources, such as sponsorship. But many national Olympic teams, and the majority of Olympic athletes, do not have their own sponsorship income,” according to the IOC.

