POC, Bambol extend medical aid to 'sports treasure' Lydia de Vega

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Friday announced a P.5 million cash bonus for World Games karate gold medalist Junna Tsukii and expressed shock and sadness on former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega’s fight against cancer.

De Vega is currently confined at the Makati Medical Center because of Stage 4 breast cancer, an ailment diagnosed in 2018 but kept under wraps when she joined her fellow sports greats carry the country’s colors during the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 in Manila.

“The news saddens me and the POC, our very own Lydia de Vega, our sports great, a Philippine treasure,” Tolentino said. “We in the POC family, my family, are hoping and praying that she wins this fight in the same manner as she won those great races in her prime.”

The POC board approved a P100,000 medical assistance for De Vega with Tolentino adding another personal contribution of P100,000 for the sports heroine’s hospital needs.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tsukii’s gold, the only medal won by a 10-athlete Team Philippines to the World Games that ended over the weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, was worth P.5 million under POC policy on cash bonuses for athletes winning medals overseas.

“The POC recognizes Junna’s feast with honor, it wasn’t the Olympics but the World Games are that tough a competition,” Tolentino said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippines now has two gold medals from the World Games with Carlo Biado winning the first one in men’s 9-ball of billiards at the 2017 Wroclaw, Poland, edition.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.