Agent and ninong Danny E hopeful Jalalons can still save marriage

JIO Jalalon and his wife Kristina are in the process of sorting things out and player agent Danny Espiritu in helping out in whatever way he can.

Espiritu bared on Thursday that he is helping the couple save their marriage, weeks after Kristina came out on social media accusing the PBA player of infidelity and abuse.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aside from being Jalalon’s agent, Espiritu also stood as a godfather when the two were married back in 2019.

“Inaayos ko na ‘yan,” said Espiritu during the first episode of SPIN.ph's Zoom In livecast on Thursday. “Medyo nagkakaayos na silang mag-asawa kasi inaanak ko sila sa kasal. Pangalawang tatay ako nitong dalawang ito.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Ako ‘yung taong pinagbubuo ko ‘yung players ko pero kung ayaw nila mabuo, susunod din naman ako sa kanila,” he added.

Espiritu said he has been in constant communication with Jalalon as well as his wife, who also appeared in broadcaster Raffy Tulfo’s television program days after the issue became public on social media.

Jalalon has kept mum about the issue.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Espiritu, who has represented Jalalon in the PBA, is hopeful the two will be able to sort out the problems in their marriage.

Espiritu assured that he is doing his best to help the couple.

“As much as possible, buoin natin ang pamilya. Sayang eh. Kinuha-kuha nyo akong ninong tapos ganito,” said Espiritu.