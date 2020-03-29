Plane carrying medical supplies crashes, catches fire at NAIA

A CHARTERED PLANE carrying medical supplies caught fire and exploded while taking off at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

A tweet by AviationUpdatesPH bared the plane involved was one of the aircraft chartered by the Department of Health (DOH) to ferry essential medical supplies across the country.

There is still no official statement on the crash, although Senator Dick Gordon, head of Red Cross Philippines, identified the plane involved as Lion Air Flight RPC 5880 with eight passengers on board.

AviationUpdatesPH bared the plane was bound for Haneda, Japan on a medical evacuation.