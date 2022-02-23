Plan to exchange tickets for cancelled Gilas-Korea games? Here's how

TICKETS sold for the now cancelled Gilas Pilipinas games against Korea can now be exchanged for those of the other games of the host in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

TicketnetPH, the official ticket distributor for Smart Araneta Coliseum, has opened ticket exchange options for fans following the Korea pullout from the said games.

To exchange tickets, click HERE

Gilas Pilipinas and Korea were originally supposed to face off on Thursday and Monday, both at 6 p.m., as they begin their Group A campaigns in the qualifiers.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea forced the federation to withdraw from the games and now face the forfeiture of all four of its games in Manila.

Aside from the duels against the Philippines, Korea was also supposed to meet New Zealand on Friday and India on Sunday, both at 3 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Gilas-Korea tiffs can request date changes to either the games on Friday or Sunday by registering at https://bit.ly/FIBAchangeticket.

Ticket exchanges, however, will depend on seat availability.

Tip-off times will remain as is, as per the local organizing committee.

Here's the schedule for the Big Dome games:

Feb. 24, Thursday

3 p.m. - New Zealand vs India

Feb. 25, Friday

6 p.m. - India vs Philippines

Feb. 27, Sunday

6 p.m. - New Zealand vs Philippines

Feb. 28, Monday

3 p.m. - India vs New Zealand

